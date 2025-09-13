Bangladesh score 139/5 against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi, Sep 13 (PTI) Sri Lanka bowlers, led by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, troubled Bangladesh batters by restricting them to a below-par 139 for 5 in a Group B Asia Cup match here on Saturday.

Hasaranga (2/25), making a comeback to the side after a hamstring injury, made an instant impact by taking two wickets, while pacers Nuwan Thushara (1/17) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/17) too chipped in to leave Bangladesh in early trouble.

Bangladesh were off to an awful start, losing their openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, without opening their account. While Thushara accounted for Tanzid, Chameera got the better of Parvez.

It was left to middle-order batters Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) to give some respectability to the Bangladesh total. The duo put on an 86-un stand for the sixth wicket.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 139 for 5 in 20 overs (Litton Das 28, Jaker Ali 41 not out, Shamim Hossain 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25, Nuwan Thushara 1/17, Dushmantha Chameera 1/17). PTI AM AM PDS PDS