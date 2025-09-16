Bangladesh score 154/5 against Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi, Sep 16 (PTI) Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim blazed away to a 31-ball 52 before Afghanistan bowlers pulled things back to restrict Bangladesh to 154 for five in their Asia Cup game here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Tanzid and Saif Hassan (30 off 28 balls) put on 63 for the first wicket in double-quick time to lay the foundation for a big total on what looked like a good surface for batting.

However, skipper Rashid Khan and and his spin colleague Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece to halt the Bangladesh charge.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 154/5 in 20 overs (Tanzid Hasan Tamim 52, Saif Hassan 30; Rashid Khan 2/26, Noor Ahmad 2/23). PTI AH DDV