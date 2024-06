Kingstown, Jun 13 (PTI) Bangladesh made 159 for five against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 64 not out off 46 balls while opener Tanzid Hasan chipped in with 35 off 26 balls.

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 159/5 in 20 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 64 not out; Aryan Dutty 2/17, Paul Van Meekren 2/15). PTI BS APA APA