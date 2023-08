Mirpur: Opener Fargana Hoque hit her maiden hundred as Bangladesh scored 225 for four in the third and final women's ODI against India here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh's top-order, led by Hoque (107), fired in unison to set a competitive total on board.

Shamima Sultana made a 78-ball 52.

For India, Sneh Rana (2/45) and Devika Vaidya (1/42) were among wickets.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 225 for four in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 107; Sneh Rana 2/45).