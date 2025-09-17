Bangladesh stay in contention with 8-run win over Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi, Sep 16 (PTI) Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by eight runs in a group league match to remain in contention for a place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim blazed away to a 31-ball 52 before Afghanistan bowlers pulled things back to restrict Bangladesh to 154 for five.

In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 146 with Rishad Hossain (2/18), Nasum Ahmed (2/11) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) doing the maximum damage with the ball for Bangladesh.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with 35 in 31 balls, while Azmatullah Omarzai smashed a 16-ball 30.

Batting first, Tanzid and Saif Hassan (30 off 28 balls) put on 63 for the first wicket in double-quick time to lay the foundation for the total on what looked like a good surface for batting.

However, skipper Rashid Khan and and his spin colleague Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece to halt the Bangladesh charge.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 154/5 in 20 overs (Tanzid Hasan Tamim 52, Saif Hassan 30; Rashid Khan 2/26, Noor Ahmad 2/23).

Afghanistan: 146 all out in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 35, Azmatullah Omarzai 30; Nasum Ahmed 2/11, Rishad Hossain 2/18, Mustafizur Rahman 3/28).