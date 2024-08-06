Bangladesh tour of Pakistan looks doubtful amid political turmoil

Karachi, Aug 6 (PTI) Bangladesh senior men's team two-Test away series against Pakistan starting August 21 in Rawalpindi looks doubtful due to the current civil unrest in the country after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country.

Bangladesh's senior team are supposed to play two Tests in Rawalpindi (August 21-25) and Karachi (Aug 30-Sep 3) but in current scenario, it might be difficult for national team to travel for a serious.

Even Bangladesh A team's shadow tour has been rendered doubtful Former Test skipper Mominul Haque was supposed to play for Bangladesh A in that series vs Pakistan Shaheens (A).

A PCB source aware of the developments informed that the PCB had even made an offer to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to fly out their Test side to Rawalpindi at the earliest in order to ensure that the series is on.

"The PCB has even offered to host their players for the extra days and provide them with all training facilities in Rawalpindi ahead of the Test matches but they have not responded as yet,” he said.

The BCB, on Monday, delayed the arrival of their A side to Pakistan by 48 hours which has cast a big doubt on the series between senior men's teams from both countries.

Reports about homes of some senior players being attacked by mobs have also deepened the crisis since the A team was due to reach Pakistan tomorrow while the Test squad was due to touch base on August 17.

The A team’s first four-day game is scheduled from August 11. Bangladesh have not toured Pakistan since 2019-20.

The PCB source said the board was doing its best to keep in touch with the BCB but communication was very difficult in given circumstances.

"With the BCB president (Najmul Hosain Papon) also leaving the country, apparently the board is not functioning normally," he said.