Bangladesh wait on test result of bowling action for Shakib's selection in CT squad

Dhaka, Jan 8 (PTI) Shakib Al Hasan's participation in next month's Champions Trophy is shrouded in uncertainty as the Bangladesh Cricket Board is awaiting the result of a second test of his bowling action from Chennai, which is expected to be known in two days.

Advertisment

Bangladesh will open their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20, and all the participating nations will have to announce their squads by January 12.

Shakib was forced to undergo a second test in Chennai after after the first test of his action from Loughborough University, England, came negative.

That test result, which came in December 15, 2024, had prevented Shakib from bowling his left-arm spin in either domestic or international cricket.

Advertisment

Shakib is in contention for a berth in Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed decided in favour of the all-rounder's inclusion.

BCB's chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain termed the whole episode "shocking." "It was very shocking to hear that Shakib couldn't pass the bowling action test (at Loughborough). I will have to find out whether he has tested himself again.

"We have to wait for this information. The board hasn't instructed us fully on Shakib. I think every minute counts. I am sure we can clarify this in a day or two," Hossain was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Advertisment

Shakib last appeared for Bangladesh in a two-match away Test series against India last year, which the Bangladesh lost 0-2.

However, the 37-year-old Shakib, an Awami League MP, could not return to Bangladesh because of a raging students protest and instead he chose to play county cricket in England. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH