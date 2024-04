Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against India in 2nd Women's T20I

Sylhet: Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bat in the second women's T20 International against India here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

India had won the opening game of the five-match series by 44 runs.

The Teams: Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (w/c), Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh (w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav.