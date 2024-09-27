Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during 2nd Test

Kanpur: A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India here on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.

The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened.

An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could not communicate the exact sequence of events but it was clear that he was in distress.

During an interaction with media, he indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation.

"As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said.

A police officer present at the stadium said the fan was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him.

"We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain.

"The ambulance was taking some time to arrive so the in-stadia medical team has taken him to a nearby facility," the officer said.