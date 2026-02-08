Basil Sunny wins maiden National Supercross title

Visakhapatnam, Feb 8 (PTI) Ernakulam rider Basil Sunny clinched his maiden national crown at the finale of the MRF MoGrip FMSCI Indian National Supercross Championship here on Sunday.

Racing through pain from a torn ligament and a fractured left toe, and postponing medical treatment to see out the season, Sunny delivered one of the most determined campaigns in recent Indian Supercross history.

Despite not winning a moto across the six rounds, his relentless top finishes and refusal to give up proved decisive and won him the national title.

"I feel relieved and it is such a wonderful feeling to win my maiden championship title despite all the on-field and off-track drama. Last 15 days I delayed treatment to complete this final round. I am glad that hard work and sacrifice ultimately bore fruit," said Sunny after sealing the title.

The premier SX1 class belonged to Pune's Rugved Barguje, who reclaimed the national crown after the challenge from Ikshan Shanbagh ended midway through the last moto.

Barguje, a five-time national champion, relied on consistency and race craft rather than risky heroics, to win his sixth national title.

It was another TVS rider, Prajwal Vishwanath who won the 'Rider of the Day' in the final round but was not in contention for the crown.

In the novice category, Coimbatore's Shailesh Kumar of TVS Racing emerged as a standout performer to secure the national title.

The Indian Experts class saw Banteilang Jyrwa of Shillong stamp his authority on the championship with commanding rides through the season, while the Private Experts division crown went to Abhi S Nath, also from Coimbatore.

Jinendra Sangave dominated the Junior SX1 category, while Pune's Chaitanya Joshi claimed the 85cc Junior SX2 title.

In the youngest championship class, Junior SX3, Vismay Ram Y topped the standings to bag the national title.