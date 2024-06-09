Basketball: BFI brings back Scott Flemming as head coach of men's national team

Chennai, Jun 9 (PTI) The Basketball Federation of India brought back Scott Flemming as the head coach of the men's national team following its Annual General Meeting here.

Besides, he has also been appointed to enhance the coaching infrastructure in the country, the BFI announced on Sunday.

Flemming, also the head coach of the Indian basketball team between 2012-15, had formerly served as the Senior Director of Basketball Operations of NBA India.

Before working in India, he was also the top assistant coach for Texas Legends between 2010-12, the Development League team of the Dallas Mavericks in the National Basketball Association.

Under Flemming, India won gold at the South Asian Championship (2014 and 2015), gold at the 2014 Lusofonia Games.

Initially, he was also the head coach at Nyack College and Mount Vernon Nazarene University, besides having had coaching stints in Sweden, Poland, Africa, Mexico and Jamaica.

Also, discussions are underway to appoint a dedicated 3x3 coach.

Meanwhile, BFI president Aadhav Arjuna asserted that the board has the vision for the Indian team to participate in the Asian Games soon and the Olympics in the next eight years. PTI AYG KHS