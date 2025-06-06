Basketball Federation of India, ACG Sports to launch professional leagues for men and women

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The Basketball Federation of India and ACG Sports announced a professional league for men and women in 5x5 and 3x3 formats here on Friday.

Jeremy Loeliger, the former CEO and commissioner of Australia’s National Basketball League will be in charge of development of the league, bringing international standards of governance, competition, and commercial aspects in a new role as director of ACG Sports.

The president of BFI, Aadhav Arjuna said in a release, “This partnership is driven by vision, structured for long-term impact, and rooted in a clear understanding of what Indian basketball truly needs.

“Our vision is to win medals at the Asian Games and Olympics,” he added.

ACG will launch a residential high-performance centre within the year. The academy will feature world-class facilities and attract coaching talent from the USA and Australia. It will offer comprehensive training programme for players, coaches, and referees including nutrition, mental wellness, and academic balance.

“In the coming months, the newly formed League Council will begin overseeing standards and operations,” the organizers said.

"Nationwide scouting initiatives, customised athlete development tracks, and fan engagement programs will begin laying the foundation," it added.