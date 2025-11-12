Basketball High Performance Centre unveiled

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Aimed at developing a fresh line of players, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and ACG Sports Pvt Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a residential High Performance Centre in Bengaluru as a pre-cursor to the inaugural season of the India Basketball League (IBL).

The HPC, located at the Lakshyan Academy, has three FIBA-standard courts, complemented by a state-of-the-art strength-and-conditioning gymnasium and a world-standard 25-metre swimming pool.

The HPC's integrated approach to high-performance basketball development will bring together a sports health department equipped with advanced biomechanics analysis technology, alongside dedicated nutrition, physiotherapy, and mental conditioning capabilities — all under one roof to ensure holistic athlete development.

"The India Basketball League represents years of vision becoming reality. This is about creating national heroes and building a basketball culture that resonates across India," said Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI.

"Basketball is an Olympic discipline, which gives our efforts even greater meaning. With the HPC operational and delivered by ACG in just six months, and the league launching next year, we're setting new standards for Indian sport and opening the doors for generations to come." PTI AT AM AT AM AM