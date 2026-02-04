BATC 2026: Indian men, women register contrasting wins to seal quarterfinal spots

Qingdao (China), Feb 4 (PTI) Indian men overcame a strong challenge from Singapore, while the women dominated Myanmar in their opening group stage matches to secure quarterfinal berths in the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Wednesday.

The men's Group C clash between India and Singapore went down to the wire, with former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth coming up with a clinical performance in the third men's singles against Jia Wei Joel Koh.

Srikanth won 21-15, 21-16 to ensure that the Indian men's team began their campaign with a win and assured themselves of a last eight spot, as Singapore had lost their first group game against Japan 1-4.

India's match did not get off to the desired start, as Lakshya Sen went down 21-16, 19-21, 21-16 against former world champion Loh Kean Yew.

But Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty restored parity with a 21-10, 21-8 win over Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo 21-10, 21-8 and Ayush Shetty then defeated Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-17, 21-15 to give India the lead.

The second doubles combination of Pruthvi Roy and K Sai Pratheek almost sealed the match for India as they easily won the opening game against Nge Joo Jie and Donovan Willand Wee before going down 21-8, 21-23, 20-22.

This meant that Srikanth had to find a way to beat Koh, and the experienced campaigner did that in style.

In the women's match, defending champions India did not break any sweat against Myanmar with world junior championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma opening the account with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Thet Htar Thuzar and then the team sweeping all remaining two singles and both the doubles matches.

They will now face Thailand in the second group game on Thursday to decide the group winner.