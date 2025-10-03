Batter Rajat Patidar named Madhya Pradesh captain for Ranji Trophy

Indore, Oct 3 (PTI) Selectors have appointed 32-year-old right-handed batsman Rajat Patidar as the captain of the Madhya Pradesh team for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) official announced on Friday night.

As per the official, Madhya Pradesh's 15-member Ranji Trophy squad is as follows: Rajat Patidar (captain), Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Himanshu Mantri, Harpreet Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sagar Solanki, Kumar Kartikey, Saransh Jain, Adhir Pratap, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Anubhav Agarwal, and Kuldeep Sen.

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy will be held from October 15 to February 28 in two phases. The first phase will be played from October 15 to November 19, while the second round will run from January 22 to February 1. The knockouts will be played from February 6 to 28.

Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy in 2022 defeating domestic powerhouse Mumbai. PTI HWP MAS RSY