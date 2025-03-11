Batting coach Yousuf changes mind, will travel with Pakistan team to New Zealand

Lahore, Mar 11 (PTI) Hours after withdrawing from the tour of New Zealand, Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday changed his mind and will now travel with the team for the white-ball matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier said that Yousuf was pulling out of the tour due to the illness of his daughter.

"Yousuf has informed the board that his daughter is now in better health so he is available to go with the team to New Zealand," a PCB official said.

Yousuf, who was appointed batting coach for the tour will leave with the squad on Wednesday for the five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

Yousuf was appointed batting coach for the tour after Pakistan's winless run in the just-concluded Champions Trophy.

The former captain was the only new addition to the support staff as the PCB retained Aaqib Javed as the interim head coach for the tour along with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

The PCB has said it will advertise for the post of head coach after the tour as it tries to find a permanent coach for the team. PTI Cor AH AH