Batting let us down in two successive matches: LSG coach Langer

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said their batting has let the team down in the last two IPL matches.

Having secured a hat-trick of wins, Lucknow endured successive defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, and in both the matches they managed a below par 161 and 167.

"In the last two games, it's definitely been our batting that's let us down. We're a very good defending team, historically, but our batting let us down, which means that we weren't able to defend as we have been in the past," Langer said in the post-match press meet.

Langer further pointed out their batters' inability to take on spinners as a matter of concern.

"The last two games, we've scored only four boundaries off the spinners. So, it's something we'll look at for sure. I thought KL started really well again, he batted beautifully.

"But we're just losing those crucial wickets, so it put pressure back on us. We will try to address that for sure." Dropping catches and conceding 22 extras too have hurt the LSG, Langer admitted.

"We asked for a big effort. Unfortunately, we were down in so many areas today. From that point of view, it's disappointing.

"We kept losing wickets. We had a lot of extras today. We dropped a couple of catches. So the little basics of the game that we pride ourselves on, we didn't execute those today," he added.

Asked about Shamar Joseph's forgettable IPL debut, he said: "He was very nervous leading into the game. He's got such great spirit. He's such a nice young man." The West Indies star pacer conceded 22 runs in the opening over as he bowled two wides and two no balls.

"The over went okay until the no ball, and then the wide, and then the pressure built a bit. But he's got incredible spirit. He's got great talent.

"I think it's only his sixth game of white ball cricket ever. So, you know, he's got so much to give, and he'll just get better every time he plays," he added. PTI TAP UNG