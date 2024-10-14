Battling accomplished Ashwin, Jadeja crucial for New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) Top-order batter Rachin Ravindra said on Monday that nullifying the twin threat posed by senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial to New Zealand’s success in the three-match series against India.

Ashwin and Jadeja together have grabbed over 800 Test wickets, and are among the most experienced bowling pairs in world cricket at present.

“They've got consistent bowlers who bowl in an area for a long period of time. I mean, you see the two spinners who play consistently, Ashwin and Jadeja, they're two very accomplished bowlers. You know, they can bat too, which makes it a little bit hard,” Ravindra told reporters here on Monday.

“They're consistent, they're good to battle, especially in this part of the world. Obviously, we know how good India are in their own conditions, the quality of their bowlers and batters. It shows how hard it is for a team to come and win here. So, it's difficult,” he added.

Ravindra banked on his previous experience of playing cricket in India to come good in the upcoming Test rubber.

The Kiwi played in this part of the world during last year’s ODI World Cup before appearing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024.

“Although it is different formats, it gives you confidence that you can perform in this part of the world. I think it's (Test cricket) a different challenge entirely and it's something I'm really looking forward to.

“As you've seen, those two tournaments (ODI WC and IPL) were amazing, the crowds and the passion and the hype and the buzz around them. So, I'm excited to have a full-fledged series here,” he noted.

From a team perspective, the 24-year-old said the tourists will have to keep focus on their game plans rather than worrying about India’s approach.

“The brand of cricket they play is very positive, especially in their own conditions. The way they've evolved over the last few years has been amazing, especially away (from home).

“As New Zealanders, we don't necessarily try and look at the opposition too much. We know what a quality side they are and what they bring to the table, but I think if we're able to play our game and be consistent and put our best foot forward, hopefully, that will result in a win,” he added.

New Zealand’s preparation for the series against India has been far from ideal as they lost 0-2 against Sri Lanka recently, while their one-off Test match against Afghanistan was a washout at Noida.

However, Ravindra was confident that the team can lean upon the learnings from those experiences against India.

“We did some really good stuff during the Sri Lankan series, obviously, came on the wrong side of the win and loss column. But I think as a group there were times where we really pushed and that first Test was close,” he said.

In the first Test against the Islanders at Galle, the left-hander made a fine 92 but the Kiwis lost the match by 63 runs while chasing 275.

Ravindra wanted his side not to repeat the mistake of faltering at the crunch moments.

“I think we've got to understand that we've got to do it (fighting) for long periods of time because that's what Test match cricket is about. Obviously, Sri Lanka and India are different places, but similar in terms of the amount of spin you might play.

"So, we have learnt a lot. So, it's about, you know, seeing how we can play our game and how we can bring that here to India,” he added. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK