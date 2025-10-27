Bavuma returns from injury to lead SA in India, squad packed with three frontline spinners

Johannesburg, Oct 27 (PTI) Captain Temba Bavuma returned to the South Africa squad on Monday for the two-Test series in India after recovering from a calf injury.

The series begins on November 14 with matches scheduled in Guwahati and Kolkata.

Bavuma was not part of the recent two-match series in Pakistan that his team drew with the hosts. Majority of the squad from the Pakistan series has been retained with David Bedingham making way for Bavuma.

Bavuma, who led his team to the title in the previous World Test Championship cycle, is also likely to play the preceding shadow series against India A beginning in Bengaluru on November 2. The A series will also mark the return of Rishabh Pant from injury.

South Africa spin trio of Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy had made big impact on the turning tracks in Pakistan and they could trouble the Indian batters in their own backyard.

It remains to be seen what kind of pitches India dish out, having not opted for rank turners against the West Indies earlier this month.

Kagiso Rabada and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder provide the pace options.

The first Test gets underway on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before the side heads to Guwahati, where the ACA Stadium will host its maiden Test match from November 22.

"We've kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series," head coach Shukri Conrad said.

"We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us.

"Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour,” he added.

South Africa Squad for India Tests: Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Dewald Brevis, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.