Bawa, Anahat to spearhead India's challenge in World Junior squash team events

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Shaurya Bawa and Anahat Singh will spearhead India's challenge in the boys' and girls' team events respectively at the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

Bawa, who won a bronze medal in singles, will be teaming up with Yuvraj Wadhwani, Ayaan Vaziralli and Arihant KS in the boys' event starting on Thursday.

National champion Anahat, quarterfinalist in singles, will combine with Unnati Tripathi, Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz in the women's team event.

The boys will meet Kuwait and the girls will take on Chinese Taipei in the opening rounds.