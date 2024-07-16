Bawa assures India of medal in World Junior squash, Anahat bows out

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) India's Shaurya Bawa guaranteed himself of a medal as he moved to the semifinals with a hard fought 3-2 win over Malaysian Low Wa-Sern in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, thus, becomes only the second Indian male to reach the semifinals after Kush Kumar, who reached the last four stage in 2014.

In a thrilling clash that lasted 80 minutes, Bawa was down 6-9 and 7-10 in the fifth game but remarkably saved three match balls to eke out a 2-11 11-4 10-12 11-8 12-10 victory in the boys' quarterfinals on Monday.

With the win, Bawa set up a semifinal clash with Egyptian top-seed Mohamed Zakaria.

Meanwhile, compatriot Anahat Singh bowed out from the girls' quarterfinals for a third straight year.

The 16-year-old women's national champion lost a close five-setter to Nadien Elhammamy, with the Egyptian winning 11-8 11-9 5-11 10-12 13-11.