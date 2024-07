New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India's Shaurya Bawa signed off with a bronze medal after going down 0-3 to Egyptian top seed Mohamed Zakaria in the boys' singles semifinal of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

Bawa lost 5-11 5-11 9-11 to last year's runner-up Zakaria in a thrilling 41-minute semifinal contest.

Bawa is only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the World Junior semifinals. PTI APA SSC SSC