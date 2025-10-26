BB Racing emerge overall champions in Round 1 of Indian Supercross Racing League

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) Home side BB Racing emerged overall winners of Round 1 of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday.

In the 450cc International Class, Matt Moss (Australia) of BigRock Motorsports powered through a challenging track to secure the win aboard his Kawasaki.

Hunter Schlosser (USA) representing BB Racing impressed in the 250cc International Class riding the Honda.

The 250cc India-Asia Mix category saw Ben Hallgren (Thailand) of Gujarat Trailblazers take the chequered flag.

The race weekend brought together an impressive grid of international stars and home-grown champions including top riders from Australia, France, the USA, South Africa, and Thailand, along with India’s rising stars Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag and Prajwal Vishwanath.

The action will now shift to Hyderabad for Round 2, scheduled on December 6–7, followed by the grand finale in Kozhikode, Kerala, on December 20–21.