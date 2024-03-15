BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government on long-term lease

Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) The Bihar Cricket Association on Friday signed an agreement with the state government to acquire the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here on a long-term lease.

The venue is currently the Bihar cricket team's home ground.

Established in 1969, it has hosted nine international fixtures and has a seating capacity of about 25,000.

As per the agreement, the stadium will undergo redevelopment to bring it at par with international cricketing standards.

BCA president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari expressed his gratitude to state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sports ministry officials.

"This development marks a significant step towards the advancement of cricket infrastructure in Bihar. I'm incredibly grateful to the Bihar government for their trust and vision.

"I would like to thank Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji for the gesture towards BCA," said Tiwari in a statement.

The venue recently hosted four Ranji Trophy matches. The last time it hosted an international match was during the 1996 World Cup.

The Indian men's team has never played a match on this ground, though six international women's ties have taken place. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM AM