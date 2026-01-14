BCB distances itself from director’s remarks questioning players' commitment

Dhaka, Jan 14 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday distanced itself from remarks made by its director Najmul Islam that questioned the commitment of national cricketers and triggered strong reactions from former players.

The controversy arose after the director said that certain national players had failed to justify the support and resources invested in them.

The remarks were widely interpreted as disrespectful towards those representing the country.

The comments quickly drew criticism on social media, with several former Bangladesh internationals expressing disappointment and calling for greater accountability and sensitivity from board officials.

Responding to the backlash, the BCB issued a statement expressing regret over remarks that may have been deemed inappropriate or hurtful, stressing that they do not reflect the board's values or official position.

"The BCB does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement unless it is formally issued through the board's designated spokesperson or the Media and Communications Department," the Board said, adding that comments made outside authorised channels are personal in nature.

It has been learnt that there was a players' boycott threat to Thursday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match if BCB would not take a stand on the issue and protect players' honour.

The Board also warned that it would take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or harm the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

Reaffirming its support, the BCB said it holds all past and present players in the highest regard.

"Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority," the statement said, underlining the Board's commitment to accountability and mutual respect at all levels of the game.

Najmul had last week described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an “Indian agent” after the Bangladesh great advised the BCB to not be driven by emotion while deciding the way forward on the national team’s participation in the T20 World Cup in India.

BCB has refused to travel to India due to security concerns after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its 2026 roster amid tense relations between the two countries. The International Cricket Council is reluctant to change to shift Bangladesh's games out of India but BCB remains adamant.

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful said public criticism of players by administrators only harms the team environment.

"Issues should be handled internally. Such remarks demoralise players and damage the image of Bangladesh cricket," he said in a social media post.

The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) was "stunned, shocked and outraged" by Najmul's rant against Tamim, saying it was "utterly condemnable" to label a former national team captain — who represented the country for 16 years — in such words.