BCCI AGM on September 28, election for president's post key agenda

Mumbai: The BCCI's annual general meeting will be held here on September 28 with elections for several posts including the Board’s president and the IPL chairman being among the top agenda.

The post of the BCCI’s president has been vacant following the exit of former India cricketer Roger Binny earlier this month, while the Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal is likely to go for a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative period of six years.

While the election is supposed to take place for all key posts in the BCCI, it is effectively only for one position as the others are likely to continue in their roles.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who has completed a total of three years, including two years and three months as joint secretary and nine months as the secretary, is set to continue.

Saikia was unanimously elected as the secretary in January this year after Jay Shah took over the role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

The other officials who are also likely to continue are Rohan Gauns Desai, elected as the joint secretary in March this year, and Prabhtej Bhatia, who was elected as the treasurer in January along with Saikia.

It was earlier reported that Binny, who turned 70 in July, would continue as the BCCI president until its AGM in September, whose date was confirmed by a communication by the national governing body to the state associations on Saturday.

Binny was appointed as the BCCI president in October 2022.