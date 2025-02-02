Rs 5 crore cash world cup winner Indian women's U19 team and support staff

New Delhi: The BCCI on Sunday announced a cash award of Rs 5 crore for the Indian team and its support staff after the title triumph in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur with the board's top office-bearers hailing the achievement.

India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in a lopsided final to land the prize for the second successive time, having also won the tournament in its inaugural edition.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women's team for successfully defending their title at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

"To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer," the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

Led by captain Niki Prasad, the Indian team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as they showcased exceptional skill, composure, and dominance to win the title.

BCCI president Roger Binny said: "Congratulations to our girls for retaining the U19 Women's World Cup. It has been an exemplary campaign wherein they've remained unbeaten throughout. We spoke about their performances at the Naman Awards last night and today they have made us all proud.

"This trophy reflects the growth of women's cricket in India, and I'm extremely delighted to see each member shine in this tournament. I once again would like to congratulate the entire team, coaches and the support staff for a fantastic show." Having outclassed every team during their march to the final, India asserted themselves yet again in the big game, getting the job done with as many as 52 balls to spare while also becoming the first team to win the tournament without dropping a single game.

South Africa, who opted to bat first, were bowled out for 82.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said: "I extend my best wishes to the India Under-19 Women's team for their remarkable title defence at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. To achieve this historic feat and win the trophy for the second consecutive time showcases their dedication, resilience, and dominance on the global stage.

"The entire team, along with the support staff, displayed tremendous skill, teamwork, and determination in all aspects of the game. This World Cup victory highlights the strength of India's grassroots cricket and the bright future of our women's game." Several players delivered standout performances, with India's top-order batters leading from the front and the bowling unit maintaining a stranglehold over their opponents.

G. Trisha finished as the highest-run scorer of the tournament with 309 runs and was named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament as she also picked seven wickets.

Spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla topped the wicket-takers' list, taking 17 and 14 wickets, respectively.

"The entire nation is proud of this incredible achievement by our young and talented team. My heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 Women's team for successfully defending the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title in Malaysia," said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

"Their discipline, determination, and fearless brand of cricket have once again brought glory to the nation. Winning back-to-back World Cups is no easy feat, and this triumph is a testament to their hard work and perseverance," Shukla added.

India's triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023 and now in 2025 is a testament to the BCCI's strong age-group and grassroots structure.

The robust domestic pathway continues to produce world-class talent, ensuring that a feeder line to the national team remains strong and vibrant.

"Successfully defending a World Cup title is a rare and commendable achievement, and this young team has shown immense maturity, skill, and composure under pressure. Their journey has been inspiring, and they have once again made the entire nation proud," said BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.