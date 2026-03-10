New Delhi (PTI): The BCCI on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the entire Indian squad following its third T20 World Cup victory.

The amount covers 15 players, coaching staff, other support staff. As per sources, the players are certain to get lion's share of the reward money while support staff amount will be decided as per hierarchy.

BCCI announces a cash reward of INR 131 crore for #TeamIndia following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.



The amount is an increment of Rs 6 crore from the Rs 125 crore that Rohit Sharma's team was awarded back in 2024.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times, further cementing its place among the most successful teams in the history of the format.