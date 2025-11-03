BCCI announces Rs 51 crore reward for India’s Women’s World Cup champions

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday announced a reward of Rs 51 crore for Team India’s players and support staff after their historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph.

“This win will take Indian women’s cricket to a new level,” Saikia said while confirming that the entire squad and the full support staff will be covered under the bonus.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai to lift the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time. The victory ended a four-decade wait for a major senior World Cup crown for Indian cricket.

Saikia said the Board wants to recognise the scale of the achievement and the consistency shown through the tournament. He added that the reward aims to celebrate the players as well as the coaches, analysts, physios, trainers, and logistics staff who worked behind the scenes.

The BCCI will share the distribution details with the team management after formal approval of the award structure.

India’s campaign featured significant performances across departments, capped by a composed display in the final. The title, Saikia said, should inspire more girls to take up the sport and strengthen pathways at the domestic level.

Further celebrations and felicitation plans are expected to be announced in consultation with the team and the host associations.