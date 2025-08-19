BCCI announces Team India for Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav to lead

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9 in the UAE, with Suryakumar Yadav named as captain and Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain.

The squad includes a mix of experienced players and rising stars, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Notably, the exclusion of seasoned batsman Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Under Suryakumar Yadav's able leadership, the Indian T20 squad has a phenomenal 85 per cent record, winning 17 of its last 20 games.

Shubman Gill's last T20 match was against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2024 and he has now replaced Axar Patel as the deputy of skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Gill's form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during the squad announcement press conference here.

There were some lingering doubts on Bumrah's availability largely due to the proximity to the home Test series against the West Indies in October.

But the selectors opted to pick and this will be Bumrah's first T20 tournament since last year's World Cup.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav too has been drafted in, while Jitesh Sharma will be the back-up wicketkeeper batter.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the five standby players chosen by the selectors.

"It's unfortunate Jaiswal has had to miss out but he will have to wait," Agarkar said.

India is placed in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE.

