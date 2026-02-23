BCCI appoints Niraj Odedra as head coach of West Zone for Vizzy Trophy

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday appointed Niraj Odedra as the head coach of West Zone in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy following his success with the Saurashtra side across formats.

Odedra, a former first-class cricketer, was part of the support staff when Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 and 2022-23 season.

As head coach, he also guided Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2022-23 for a domestic double and more recently the final in the latest season.

The inter-university 50-over event will be played from March 1 to 7 in Goa and contested among four teams including West Zone, North Zone, East Zone and South Zone. The BCCI had revived the tournament with a rich history back in 2018.

"I myself played Vizzy Trophy back in the day and I also got selected for All India University. So in earlier days, every year they used to have a combined university team.

"This is a very good step from BCCI that they have taken over from people who were running it before and they are organising it in a much better way," said Odedra, who represented Saurashtra in 26 first-class games. PTI BS AM BS AM AM