BCCI cannot prioritise one city over another for hosting key matches, says Rajeev Shukla

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) The BCCI cannot prioritise one city over another when it comes to organising important finals, said board’s vice-president on Friday in response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s demand.

Following a massive turnout during Indian cricket team’s T20 World Cup victory parade on Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, Thackeray had urged BCCI to not "take away" any final match from Mumbai.

"Yesterday’s celebration in Mumbai is also a strong message to the BCCI... Never take away a World Cup final from Mumbai!,” Thackeray had written on X.

"It is BCCI’s policy that where the final should take place. It cannot always be given to a particular city,” Shukla told PTI on Friday.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal whereas the world’s largest stadium in terms of sitting capacity, in Ahmedabad, was the venue for the final.

"There has been a final match -- 1987 World Cup -- in Kolkata also, and Kolkata is considered as Mecca. So it can't be decided that it should always happen in a particular city," Shukla said.

"There are semi-finals and finals which have taken place in Mumbai. Similarly, Ahmedabad ground has got a capacity of 1,30,000, and we go by capacity also,” he continued.

“Kolkata (Eden Gardens) has got a big capacity, around 80,000 spectators (approx. 66,000) can be accommodated. Similarly, other cities also.

"This is purely a decision keeping in mind the entire country and all the venues. You cannot confine to one venue," explained the senior board official.

Shukla said it will not be correct to remain confined to a specific venue for hosting key matches.

He also praised fans in Mumbai for turning up in large numbers for the open bus parade and hailed the Mumbai Police for smoothly managing the show.

“We were really delighted to see Mumbaikars and their response. Mumbai is always our priority. It's not that (it is not). But it has to be decided by the entire BCCI, where to host finals, where to have semi-finals... Every match is important,” he said.

“Mumbai is always on our priority list. But saying that all the finals should take place in one city... It never happens in any country,” Shukla added. PTI DDV TAP