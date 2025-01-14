BCCI considering reducing presence of wives on tours, barring managers on team bus

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The BCCI is considering a slew of disciplinary measures in the aftermath of India's disastrous tour of Australia, including limiting the presence of spouses on tours and barring managerial staff of coaches and players from the team bus.

The steps which could be taken moving forward will limit the presence of wives and other family members on assignments to a maximum of two weeks if the tour is 45 days or more. If the duration is less than that, the presence of wives could be limited to a week.

In addition, all players might have to use the team bus and not any other vehicle when on assignments. Majority of the players follow this norm but at times, some of them and the support staff use other modes of transportation as well.

All these measures were discussed during the review meeting of the tour Down Under but none of them are to be immediately enforced.

The issue of managers of players and coaches was highlighted when the personal manager of a senior coaching staff member was allowed on the team bus on the recent tour that ended with India losing 1-3.

"Personal managers travelling on the team bus also raises a red flag with the anti-corruption unit. It should be avoided going forward. As far as the presence of wives on tours is concerned, it is being discussed in the board and a call would be taken on it soon," a Board official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Also players and coaches should only travel by team bus. It was always supposed to be the case but of late, players use other modes of transportation. That should be avoided," he added.

Former India Aakash Opener was intrigued by the BCCI's new diktat on the team bus.

"All Players Will Have to Travel On The Team Bus’ Finding this one most amusing. Wasn’t that always the norm??? If it isn’t the case anymore…it’s worth finding out who changed that?? And why??" wrote Chopra on X.

The disciplinary diktat comes after it came to light that the spouse of a travelling reserve in Australia made content for her own youtube channel and that included behind the scenes footage of the couple's and the team travels.

Another rule that could come into effect covers the luggage of the players on tours.

If the players luggage is more than 150kg, the BCCI will not pay extra luggage charges. Players will have to pay that, added the source.

The team management, including skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, were a part of the review meeting of the tour Down Under.

India lost the series 1-3, their first loss to Australia in 10 years. The debacle also meant that the Indians failed to make the cut for the World Test Championship final to be held in London in June.

India's next Test assignment away from home is a five-match tour of England starting in June.