BCCI invites applications for coaching, performance staff positions at CoE, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday invited applications for multiple coaching and performance-related positions at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) here as part of its efforts to strengthen the country's high-performance pathway across skill development, coaching excellence, and performance analytics.

Applications were called for batting coach (two positions), fast bowling coach (three positions), fielding coach (four positions -- 3 male, 1 female) and performance analyst (one position).

The last date for submission of applications is 5pm IST on February 27. All positions are based at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

After screening and shortlisting, candidates may be called for personal interviews or further evaluation as deemed appropriate by the BCCI, Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

"The Batting Coaches will support the Head Cricket Coach, BCCI CoE, in the preparation, development, and performance enhancement of batters across all levels, including senior national teams, India A, age-group teams, and state association players," the release stated.

"The role involves delivering specialist batting programmes, monitoring performance objectives, and working closely with national coaches, selectors, and sports science staff to identify and develop India’s batting talent." The fast bowling coaches will be responsible for the technical, tactical, and physical development of fast bowlers training at the BCCI CoE.

"Working alongside the Head Cricket Coach and national coaching staff, the role focuses on specialist fast-bowling programmes, workload management, talent identification, and performance monitoring across senior, developmental, and age-group teams." The fielding coaches will play a key role in enhancing athleticism, agility, catching, throwing, and overall fielding standards of players attending programmes at the BCCI CoE.

"The position involves delivering specialist fielding programmes, setting performance benchmarks, and collaborating closely with coaches, sports science personnel, and selectors to improve fielding outcomes across teams and age groups," the BCCI said.

The Performance Analyst will lead the aggregation, management, and analysis of cricket performance data, including match analytics, training data, sports science inputs, and technology-driven insights.

"The role supports strategic decision-making by working closely with coaching, sports science, medical, and strength and conditioning teams to enhance player performance and inform long-term development pathways at the BCCI CoE."