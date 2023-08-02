BCCI invites bids for media rights for 2023-27

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Wednesday invited tender for Media Rights for the BCCI international and domestic matches between 2023-2027.

Advertisment

In 2018, Star India won the BCCI’s media rights through e-auction for five years at Rs 6138.1 crore, which was Rs 60.18 crore per match.

In a press statement, BCCI said that the detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) document.

The ITT document can be bought against a non-refundable fee of Rs 15,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

Advertisment

The ITT will be available for purchase till August 25, 2023.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT, said BCCI.

“However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid,” it said.