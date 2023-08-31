BCCI media rights e-auction: Viacom18 wins TV and digital rights

New Delhi: Viacom18 on Thursday won both the TV and digital rights for the next five years for BCCI's bilateral cricket media rights.

"Congratulations Viacom18 for winning the BCCI media rights for both linear and digital for the next five years. India cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after IPL and mWPL...Also a big thank you to Disney Star and Disney+ Hotstar for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Shah thanked Disney Star India, which held BCCI media rights over the years and took part in the aggressive bidding process today, for its association with Indian cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted an e-auction today, for the media rights of international and domestic matches for the upcoming five-year cycle.

In the upcoming 2023-2027 media rights cycle, the BCCI established a higher base price for digital rights compared with TV. BCCI also lowered the overall base price to Rs 45 crore per match compared to Rs 61 crore per match that Disney Star paid in the recently concluded cycle. The upcoming cycle includes a total of 88 games.

According to the tender issued by the BCCI, Package A, encompassing the TV rights for the Indian subcontinent, has been assigned a base price of Rs 20 crore per match.