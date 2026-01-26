BCCI mourns former president IS Bindra’s death

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday expressed deep sorrow at the demise of its former president Inderjit Singh Bindra and described him as a “visionary administrator” and one of the most “influential architects” of Indian cricket whose legacy will be remembered with deep respect.

Bindra, who served as the board president from 1993 to 1996, passed away here on Sunday. He was 84.

"Mr I.S. Bindra was a visionary administrator whose leadership helped redefine India’s role in world cricket," BCCI President Mithun Manhas said.

"His contributions went far beyond governance as he helped build systems and institutions that continue to serve players, administrators and the game itself to this day. The BCCI mourns the loss of a true stalwart of Indian cricket administration." During his tenure as BCCI president, Bindra played a key role in strengthening India’s position within the international cricketing fraternity.

He was also a long-serving president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014. In recognition of his enduring contribution, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was renamed the I.S. Bindra Stadium in 2015 in his honour.

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said: "Indian cricket has lost one of its most influential architects. Mr Bindra’s commitment to the game, his administrative foresight and his passion for creating enduring infrastructure have left a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect across the cricketing fraternity." Bindra, along with former presidents N.K.P. Salve and Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a pivotal role in bringing the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup to the subcontinent -- the first time the tournament was held outside England after three successive editions.

The Dalmiya-Bindra era also ensured that India hosted the 1996 World Cup, further cementing the country's place at the centre of the global game.