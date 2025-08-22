BCCI parts ways with Indian team masseur Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Indian team has parted ways with its longtime masseur Rajeev Kumar as the BCCI alters its team of backroom staff from the pre-Gautam Gambhir era.

Rajeev, who was a part of the Indian team for over a decade, travelled with the side for the England tour this year but will not be handed a fresh contract.

Abhishek Nayar, the former batting coach and Soham Desai, the long time strength and conditioning coach, were also shown the door by the BCCI.

It is understood that an influential member of the Indian team think tank, who is in a decision-making position, believes that support staff staying with the national team for far too long leads to diminishing returns.

There is a school of thought that longtime support staff grows a certain comfort level with all the players and that is detrimental to the team's growth. PTI KHS KHS AH