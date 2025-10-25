BCCI Prez Manhas assures full support to J&K government for developing cricket at all levels

Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) BCCI president Mithun Manhas on Saturday assured full support to the Jammu and Kashmir government for developing cricket at all levels in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The assurance came at a meeting here with Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma.

Sharma and Manhas held extensive discussions on the promotion and development of cricket infrastructure and associated activities across Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

During the interaction, the Minister highlighted the Government's commitment to nurture sporting talent and strengthening grassroots cricket across the Union Territory.

Sharma emphasised the need for modern training facilities, youth engagement programmes, and structured tournaments to identify and support emerging players.

The Minister also called for giving special emphasis to border areas as well as remote and far-flung regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

He discussed the possibilities of hosting inter-district and national-level tournaments, enhancing coaching support, and upgrading existing cricket infrastructure to meet national standards.

The spokesman said Sharma reaffirmed the Government's resolve to make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of sporting excellence, particularly in cricket, through collaborative efforts between the Jammu and Kashmir administration and national sporting bodies.

The BCCI president appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Jammu and Kashmir Government and assured full cooperation from the BCCI in developing cricket at all levels in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman added. PTI SSB APA APA