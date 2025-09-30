BCCI raises strong objection over Asia Cup trophy fiasco in ACC AGM

Dubai, Sep 30 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday raised "strong objection" in the Asian Cricket Council's AGM over India not being presented the winner's trophy of the Asia Cup but the body's chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant by "still not agreeing" to it.

India were not awarded the trophy on Sunday after their refusal to take the silverware from Naqvi, who is also a minister in the Pakistan government and chairman of the country's cricket board.

BCCI vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar were the Board representatives in the AGM here.

The Asia Cup trophy remains in the ACC office and it is still not clear when it will duly reach the members of the winning team.

"India raised strong objection in the ACC meeting today on not handing over of the trophy and the drama by ACC chairman (Naqvi) during the post-match award event," an ACC source told PTI.

"Shuklaji categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual, he said," the source added.

However, the source said Naqvi "still hasn't agreed to give the trophy." PTI BS PM BS PM PM