BCCI refuses to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy; prefers Dubai, Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to security concerns and political tensions, news agency ANI reported on Thursday quoting BCCI sources.

Instead, the BCCI is learned to have asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host India's matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka.

This decision has sparked a range of reactions from cricket fans and commentators, with some supporting the move for safety reasons and others criticising it as a missed opportunity for cricket diplomacy.

A similar situation was witnessed last year during Aisa Cup tournament when India refused to travel to Pakistan and preferred to play its matches in Sri Lanka.