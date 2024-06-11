BCCI secretary Jay Shah visits NFL headquarters in New York

New York, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York with the BCCI saying the move was aimed at "fostering international sporting collaborations." BCCI secretary Shah is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"In a significant move towards fostering international sporting collaborations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York," the Board said in a statement.

The BCCI organises the the IPL that has become the world's second-richest sports league in terms of per match value, behind USA's National Football League.

Since its maiden season in 2008, the IPL and T20 cricket have grown exponentially.

During the visit, the BCCI said Shah held "productive discussions" with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team, focusing on sharing best practices, exchanging innovative ideas, and enhancing fan engagement and experiences.

Shah presented a customised helmet adorned with the BCCI logo and a Team India jersey to Commissioner Goodell.

In a gesture symbolizing the collaboration, Shah received a trademark NFL ball in return.

According to the BCCI, the exchange underscores the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American Football, two of the world's most popular sports.

"This historic interaction between the BCCI and the NFL paves the way for innovative ideas and opportunities, marking a significant milestone in the cross-cultural sporting dialogue between India and the United States," the BCCI said in conclusion.