BCCI secretary slams Congress spokesperson for 'trivial' remark on Rohit

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday slammed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for questioning India captain Rohit Sharma's captaincy credentials and fitness levels, saying it was very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment in the middle of the national team's Champions Trophy campaign.

India have reached the semifinals of the ICC event and play Australia in the semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. They beat New Zealand on Sunday to top their group.

"Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the midst of such a marquee ICC tournament. It may have demoralizing effect on an individual or the team," Saikia told a news agency.

"All the players are performing to their highest potential and results are visible. I hope individuals shall desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity sake at the cost of National Interest," he added.

Shama caused a stir on social media with a controversial post directed at the Indian captain.

Acknowledging her comments were out of line, Congress asked Shama to delete the post from her 'X' account.

In her now-deleted post, Shama said Rohit is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!"