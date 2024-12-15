BCCI treasurer's post set to be left vacant as Ashish Shelar sworn in as Maharashtra state govt

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) The post of the treasurer in the BCCI is set to be left vacant after BJP leader Ashish Shelar took oath as a cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra state government on Sunday.

Shelar, who became the BCCI treasurer in October 2022, took oath as one of the cabinet ministers in Nagpur after winning the Vandre West seat in Maharashtra assembly elections last month.

The Supreme Court had ruled that no minister and public servant can become a member in the BCCI while implementing Lodha Committee recommendations in 2016.

The apex court, however, had allowed the BCCI to amend its constitution in September 2022 which paved the way for MLAs to become office-bearers in the board. Following this, Shelar had become the BCCI treasurer in October that year.

Shelar is the second official from the incumbent committee to move on from his post after Jay Shah, who moved on from his post as the BCCI secretary to the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Shah began his tenure at the ICC on December 1 as the BCCI president Roger Binny appointed joint secretary Devajit Saikia as the interim secretary of the Indian cricket board on December 9.

PTI had earlier reported that Saikia is believed to continue in his new role as the interim secretary of the BCCI till September 2025 before the post is permanently filled up. PTI DDV AH AH