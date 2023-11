BCCI Women's Inter-Zonal T20: Shafali Verma to lead North Zone

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India's young batting sensation Shafali Verma will lead North Zone team in the Inter-Zonal women's T20 tournament scheduled to be held in Lucknow from November 24 to December 4.

Advertisment

All-rounder Harleen Deol will be Shafali's deputy while veteran keeper Tanya Bhatia and out-of-favour Sushma Verma are also part of the squad.

Pacer Amanjot Kaur and U-19 stars Shweat Sehrawat, Kashvi Gautam and Mannat Kashyap are also part of 15-member squad.

Squad: Shafali Verma (captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Parushi Prabhakar, Harleen Deol (vc), Sushma Verma (wk), Tanya Bhatia (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Kashvi Gautam, Neelam Bisht, Mannat Kashyap, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Chitra Singh Jamwal, Suman Gulia, Madhu Dhama. PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC