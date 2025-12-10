BCCI's apex council AGM to discuss Kohli, Rohit contracts, women’s domestic pay

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) A revision of contracts for Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with those of women players in domestic cricket, will be discussed during the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI’s apex council on December 22.

The 31st AGM of the apex council will be held online, where decisions are expected on the contracts of Kohli and Rohit, both of whom have retired from Tests and T20Is over the past year and now feature only in ODI cricket.

In that context, India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could be placed in the A-plus category, alongside senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed vice-captain for the last Test assignment, and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Among other matters, a revision in payments for umpires and match referees, along with an update on the board’s digital properties will also be discussed.

It will be the first AGM of the apex council since changes among officials in the BCCI, with Mithun Manhas becoming the board’s president and Raghuram Bhatt named treasurer in September, while Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were appointed as secretary and joint secretary.

The board's last elections also saw Saurashya Cricket Association's president Jaydev Shah coming on board as a councillor.