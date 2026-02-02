New Delhi (PTI): Critical of the BCCI's handling of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL, former ICC Head of Communications Sami-ul-Hasan Burney on Monday said the Indian Board could have saved the T20 World Cup from the current turmoil by being more tactful.

Rahman's release from a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders triggered a chain of events that led to Bangladesh's exit from the event starting February 7 after refusing to play in India due to "security concerns".

In an apparent show of solidarity, Pakistan have now decided to forfeit the match against India on February 15 on government instructions.

Burney, who also worked as Media Director of Pakistan Cricket Board after the end of his ICC tenure, said the BCCI could have avoided public statements announcing Rahman's ouster without actually specifying the reasons.

"I mean, things could have been easily avoided if the cricket administrators or people responsible for the game had been a little bit more careful and avoided public statements, like a Bangladesh player (Mustafizur) has to be removed from the franchise," Sami told PTI.

"I mean they (the BCCI) didn't have to say it publicly. They could have easily privately told the franchise (KKR) to release the player and nobody would have known what happened and life would have moved on.

"Sometimes you make an error of judgment and make a statement which has implications. So the January 3 announcement became a trigger," he explained.

Burney, a former journalist with 'The Dawn', worked for more than a decade at ICC's Dubai headquarters and till last year, was PCB's Media Director.

He offered an into the mind of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be his country's Interior Minister and the second most important person in Pakistan's central government.

Burney believes that his former boss has looked at ICC's refusal to change Bangladesh's venues from India to Sri Lanka as "shifting of goalposts."

"I refer back to November, 2024, when I was a part of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and I was with Mr Mohsin Naqvi, when that e-mail came in which the ICC said the BCCI has informed them that the Indian government has refused permission to send their team to Pakistan.

"Mr. Naqvi believes when a similar situation arose in January (with regards Bangladesh), the same principles were not applied, and that is where he is referring to the double standards.

"I think that is what is upsetting Mr. Naqvi and the PCB, because they think goalposts are being changed, or shifted."

Asked if Bangladesh's conflict with India was Pakistan's fight, he replied: "We may agree with it, we may disagree with this decision, we may argue...but when the government makes a decision, they are looking at something bigger than what what you and I are seeing."

The ICC has indicated that the PCB could face some punitive action, including financial penalties and loss of revenue which could amount to millions of dollars but Burney believes that Pakistan must have been taken this decision keeping implications in mind.

"I mean, these decisions are not easy decisions to make. They must have spoken to a lot of people, sought the advice from the experts, looked at the legal side.

"I am sure an extensive exercise would have taken place before the government of Pakistan made that decision. As regards the sanctions or the losses you are talking about, that one match is costing USD 250 million (everything accounted for not just broadcaster's loss).

"Pakistan's annual revenue is USD 35.5 million, so there is a big, big difference," he said.

Burney also pointed to the fact that Pakistan have somehow survived the financial loss of not being able to play India bilaterally for two decades now.

"...unlike other countries, Pakistan have not hosted India for 20 years in a bilateral series, even though they have toured India twice in 2007 and then 2012-13 for white-ball cricket.

"They have not played, I mean, they were playing off-shore for 10 years, 2009 to 2019 not at home, but in the Middle East, or in the UAE, and still managed to win two tournaments, the T20 World Cup in 2009 and 2017 Champions Trophy," he said.

"So, yes, there will be financial implications, but if Pakistan Cricket Board can survive that 20-year period without playing India, they can sustain."