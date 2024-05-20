Be it sports or education, discipline is necessary: Gopichand to students

Patna, May 20 (PTI) Discipline defined him both as a player and coach. So, it was hardly a surprise that Pullela Gopichand stressed on the virtue as he delivered a motivational speech to youngsters preparing for competitive exams here, drawing sporting analogies to drive home his point.

The 50-year-old former All England champion, who is also a Droncharya awardee, was addressing a gathering of students preparing for competitive exams in streams such engineering and medicine.

"Be it sports or education both are same. In both, discipline as well as dedication is necessary. With time, another need has been added to both these fields and that is mentoring," Indian badminton's chief national coach said.

"Only when there is training along with teaching, a student becomes capable of competing in the present times. Similarly, in sports also, if coaching becomes good along with discipline and dedication, then the player moves ahead," he added at an event held at the Allen Career Institute here.

The Hyderabadi, who is credited for shaping Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and P V Sindu among others, said he foresees bright future for youngsters growing up in cities like Patna.

"One-sided results cannot always be expected in sports. Sometimes you may be the best with your best performance and sometimes the player in front of you may be better, this does not mean that we should stop working hard.

"Even in studies, if the results are not as per expectations then we should not stop. Try to learn more, solve problems, your hard work will never go in vain, one day you will be able to fulfill your dream," he told the gathered students.

"Cities like Kota and Patna are modern-day Gurukuls of India nurturing dreamers with potential like you into world champions in field of engineering, medicine and beyond. It takes a good coach to know when he sees a world champion," he added.