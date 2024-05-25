Bedabrat Bharali wins gold in world youth weightlifting

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Assam's teenage weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali won the gold medal in the men's 73kg at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru.

The 17-year-old Bharali finished 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk).

Last year Bharali, an Asian youth champion, finished third in the 67kg category.

Ryan McDonald from the United States finished second with a effort of 125-159-284 while Serhii Kotelevskyi of Ukraine was placed third on 130-153-283.

Sairaj Pardeshi added another medal to the Indian tally as he clinched the bronze medal in the snatch discipline of men's 81kg with a lift of 135kg.

But he missed out on a medal in overall category by just 1kg and finished in fourth position with a total lift of 300kg (135+165).