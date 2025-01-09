Being a psychology student has helped me a lot in cricket: Pratika Rawal

New Delhi: It’s all in the mind, and young India cricketer Pratika Rawal recognised this early in life when she decided to take up psychology, a subject that is now helping her cement her place in the senior national women's team.

Pratika has emerged as a strong contender to partner the charismatic Smriti Mandhana at the top following her strong batting performances against the West Indies on debut in the recently-concluded three-match Women's ODI series.

Pratika scored 40 and 76 in the first two games at Vadodara as India, building on the opening partnership, crossed the 300-run mark twice to clinch the series 3-0.

Pratika, 24, says her strong connect with her subject and love for cricket have helped in her journey to the India team.

"I wanted to study about that (human mind) and when I started studying about it, I was very keen on understanding how we mentally process (things) on the field and off the field. And, it has helped me a lot in cricket as well," said the Delhi cricketer in a video titled 'Pratika Rawal: Psychology meets Cricket' posted by BCCI on 'X'.

"When I'm on the field before a match there is a lot of positive self talk, what all I have to do in present and in future. Like, when I'm batting then also I see myself 'you know you are the best, you can do this'. So, that affirmation needs to be there," added Pratika, who decided to pursue psychology in Class 9.

The young cricketer, who has been retained for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning in Rajkot on Friday, said she is committed to studies and dropped out of U19 when she was in Class 12.

"I went to Modern School, Barakhamba. I am a pass-out from there. My family has always pushed me to be excellent in academics, although I just couldn't deny my love and passion for cricket... so that's what I wanted to do my whole life. I actually dropped my U19 when I was in 12th standard.

"They (family) actually had a lot of bets on me -- if you score well we'll buy you a bat or may be, you know, take you out for lunch or maybe a vacation," she said.

Coached by one of the leading names in Delhi cricket, Deepti Dhyani, Pratika acknowledged her significant role in her development.

"When I needed professional help, I turned to Deepti Dhyani ma'am. That's my coach. She guided me in a lot of things in terms of my diet, my fitness and how you can actually handle things mentally as well as emotionally," said Pratika, who started playing cricket when she was in the third standard.

Pratika’s fascination with psychology stems from her curiosity about human behaviour.

"It's very difficult to tame a human mind. I was curious how humans behave. I wanted to study about that. I was very curious about how it (mind) processed. I watch a lot of series in psychology.

"I was in ninth standard when I started liking the subject a lot. I wanted to understand how humans behave in a particular situation."